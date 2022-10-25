Cat goes to the vet, cute feline friend thinks it’s time to save him. Watch

Friendships are the best, especially the ones where people go the extra mile in order to ensure that all friends stay out of trouble and continue living happily. But guess what becomes even better? It is to see friendships of this kind not only between human beings but also between adorable little animals. Obviously, the case in point is the adorable friendship between two cats who can be seen in this video that has recently been shared on Reddit and has been going viral ever since. The video ends with showing how the two cats end up getting inside the cat carrier that was brought by their human.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingBros. It has over six million members and is known for posting such adorable videos and photos of animals being kind and friendly towards each other and humans as well. The video of the two adorable and funny cats has been shared along with a caption that reads, “Cat saves his buddy from the vet.”

Watch the animal video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared a few hours ago, the video has so far received over 28,000 upvotes on it already.

“Orange cat’s like bro lemme just get this itch checked out leave me alone,” posted a Redditor. “Jerry we going home. Now hurry up,” wrote another from the point of view of the cat, who was trying to save its friend. “No time to explain, Jerry get in the kit car!” commented a third.