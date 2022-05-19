Cat needed tail bandages, here’s what human did to make it a happy moment. Watch

People who have pets, be it cats or dogs, can definitely vouch for the fact that it becomes quite concerning whenever they undergo some sort of medical emergency. One such case was when this cat whose video has gone viral on Instagram, needed tail bandages for 10 days. But it’s human decided to get creative with this and designed the bandages to look like a carrot, banana, pencil and the like.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Instagram with a descriptive caption that helps one understand the story behind the video. It reads, “Being positive and creative during this ordeal. Which bandage theme was your favourite? For some context, Fern sustained an injury to her tail and the tip of her tail needed to be surgically removed. We kept the bandage on until the sutures were ready to be removed! Her surgical site has healed now and we are waiting for her floof to grow back out.”

The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to two of these cats who are siblings, and named Maple and Fern. They have over 30,500 dedicated followers on their Instagram page who look forward to photos and videos that showcase the daily antics that these cats are up to. And there is a good chance that this particular video will also make you smile from cheek to cheek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We won’t give away anything further about this cute cat video, so take a look at it for yourself:

Despite this cat video being shared on Instagram just three days ago, it has already accumulated more than 1.3 million views. The adorable video has also prompted many people to post “Get well soon” messages and positive comments on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A comment reads, “You are so creative!” Another person wrote, “Stop it! This is epic. Hahaha.” “I have never seen this art in my life and I am here for it,” commented a third.

What do you think about the creative tail bandages on this cat?