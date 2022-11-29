Cat reacts to steam coming out of humidifier. Watch video with magical vibes

Are you looking for a cat video that can leave you smiling? Are you looking for a kitty video that you can watch more than once? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that may leave you very happy. It is a video showing a cat’s reaction to steam coming out of a humidifier.

“Tatiana Vs the humidifier,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the cat sitting on a chair with a humidifier kept on a table next to it. The kitty looks transfixed as it follows the path of the steam coming out of the device. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is the magical environment created by the steam in combination with the soft lighting of the room.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 300 upvotes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“Really, really cute. I think I've done this, too!” wrote a Reddit user. “I paw at my humidifier every time I walk past it,” expressed another, imagining a cat’s thoughts. “My best friend had a cat named Tatiana...I miss them,” commented a third. What are your thoughts on the cute video?

