Cat slaps sibling after patiently trying to wake it up

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 04, 2023 01:31 AM IST

A video of a cat slapping its sleeping sibling to wake it up was posted on Reddit. The video may leave you laughing out loud.

Do you love watching cat videos? Then you may have seen those videos that show interactions between kitty siblings. This clip is an addition to that list. Shared on Reddit, the video shows a cat smacking its sibling after trying to wake it up patiently.

The image shows a cat trying to wake its sibling.(Reddit/@chybaignacy)

The video was posted on Reddit with a caption that reads, “My mom wanted to take a cute video of our cats when…”. The hilarious video opens to show a cat sleeping under a blanket with another kitty sitting beside it. Initially, the kitty slowly pokes the sleeping cat with its paws but fails to wake it up. Irritated, the kitty then goes on to smack the sleeping cat.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared some five days ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated close to 3,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Hey, wake up… WAKE UP,” posted a Reddit user imagining the cat’s thoughts. “I can see the second the intrusive thoughts win,” shared another. “I love how the video ends with a paw slap,” commented a third. “The smack!” wrote a fourth.

cat video reddit video
