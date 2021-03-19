Cat stranded on extremely high tree rescued in Michigan. Watch

Many times, animals find themselves in some tough spots from which they can’t quite get themselves out and require some help. This post shared on Facebook by Robin Wallenga elaborates one such daring rescue where a cat had to be rescued from an almost 50-foot-high tree. The post complete with pictures and a video of the incident has now garnered much appreciation from netizens.

“So, this happened this evening! Cat in a tree rescue at Richmond Park in Grand Rapids,” reads a part of the caption shared by Walenga. She further writes how she sought help from Erick Baker, a tree specialist, who had previously helped her with a similar rescue. “A huge thank you to Erick Baker with Tip Top Tree Care LLC for his amazing climbing skills and for saving this cat! Watch the video of the rescue as it's intense and fabulous at the same time!” it adds.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on March 14, the share has garnered several reactions and comments. While some found the rescue to be heroic, others were relieved that both the rescuer and the feline came out unhurt.

“What a rescue, thank you all,” wrote a Facebook user. “Yay!! Love this and was so amazing!! Thank you to that very brave man,” commented another. “Great job Erick! Thanks for saving an innocent life,” said a third.

