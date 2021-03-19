Home / Trending / Cat stranded on extremely high tree rescued in Michigan. Watch
trending

Cat stranded on extremely high tree rescued in Michigan. Watch

While some found the rescue to be heroic, others were relieved that both the rescuer and the feline came out unhurt.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST
The image shows the cat stranded atop a tree.(Facebook/Robin Lee L AW)

Many times, animals find themselves in some tough spots from which they can’t quite get themselves out and require some help. This post shared on Facebook by Robin Wallenga elaborates one such daring rescue where a cat had to be rescued from an almost 50-foot-high tree. The post complete with pictures and a video of the incident has now garnered much appreciation from netizens.

“So, this happened this evening! Cat in a tree rescue at Richmond Park in Grand Rapids,” reads a part of the caption shared by Walenga. She further writes how she sought help from Erick Baker, a tree specialist, who had previously helped her with a similar rescue. “A huge thank you to Erick Baker with Tip Top Tree Care LLC for his amazing climbing skills and for saving this cat! Watch the video of the rescue as it's intense and fabulous at the same time!” it adds.

Take a look at the share:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

#WhatsappDown: Twitter floods with hilarious posts as the app faces glitches

Cuteness overload: Video shows puppy playing with butterfly

UP Police shares video of bike stunts with warning, posts ‘We stole the show’

Did you ever get ‘katora cut’ hairstyle? Nandita Das’ post may remind you of it

Shared on March 14, the share has garnered several reactions and comments. While some found the rescue to be heroic, others were relieved that both the rescuer and the feline came out unhurt.

“What a rescue, thank you all,” wrote a Facebook user. “Yay!! Love this and was so amazing!! Thank you to that very brave man,” commented another. “Great job Erick! Thanks for saving an innocent life,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this rescue story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP