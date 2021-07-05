Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

It’s yet another Monday and if you’re someone who needs extra motivation to make it through this work day, here’s a rather disciplined cat that may be able to push you to work. A hilarious video shared on Reddit shows this cat that is ensuring its human works continuously and efficiently by supervising their work. The clip is leaving many netizens laughing out loud.

“Work human, you gotta pay for my food,” says the funny caption shared along with the clip. Just six seconds long, the video shows the cat sitting next to its human as they work on their laptop. In the video, the person is seen lifting their hand to pet the cat. However, the cat doesn’t seem to be in the mood for any distractions. With its paw, the cat blocks the human’s hand and pushes it back on the laptop. Its message is clear - keep working, it’s not time for a break yet.

Watch the video below:

Shared some 10 hours ago on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit, the video has collected over 6,700 upvotes and several comments.

“Such a responsible cat, sweet,” commented a Reddit user. “My cats do the opposite: ‘Stop that useless work and pet me!’ I am a good owner so I obey,” added another.

“I guess your boss hired a fuzzy new manager to make sure you’re productive,” posted a third. “Your cat should teach other cats,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about this strict cat?