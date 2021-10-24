Cat takes over dog’s bed, pooch does this in return. Watch hilarious video

What is a better way to make your Sunday brighter than to watch a funny animal video involving a dog and a cat. This video showcases a hilarious interaction between the two animals. There is a chance that the clip will leave you laughing out loud.

WeRateDogs shared the video on their official Instagram page and added that the clip was originally captured by an individual named Lindsay Curtis. In the caption, they also gave a brief explanation that how the dog is not at fault for what it did to the cat.

“This is Luna. In her defense, that is her bed. 14/10 she did nothing wrong,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video to see if you feel the same too:

The video has been shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The way they both look at the camera at the same time,” wrote an Instagram user. “The cat just accepted their fate,” posted another. “Cat: ‘Don't you DARE lay on me, yo---- ohhhhh, nice fuzzy blanket!’" expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

