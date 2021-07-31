Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cats and dogs are known to not get along with each other. Here’s a video that shows just why that may be. The clip, posted on Reddit, shows a cat seemingly testing a Husky’s patience. What does the dog do? Well, that’s what makes this a delightful watch.

“Curious cat: alright so what if my paw is here,” says the caption with which the video has been shared. It shows the doggo sitting comfortably, only there’s a cat next to it that may be wants to play - or probably see what the dog would do if it irritates the pooch just enough.

The cat does its best to trouble the dog - it uses its paw to pet the doggo’s head, tries to play with its ear, even gives it a little nibble. The dog does its best meanwhile to not get bothered by the cat.

So does the doggo eventually lose its cool? We’ll let you see the clip to find out.

Watch the video of the dog and cat below:

Shared some 23 hours ago, the video has collected over 57,000 upvotes and lots of comments.

“This Cat was doing her PhD research on dog's behavior and their sensitivity to cat's touch,” comemtned an individual. “Yup. Her research was the best some have ever seen. She now has her Puurr-hD,” added another.

“That is one very patient husky,” posted a third. “Agreed but to be fair it's also a very gentle cat. They both seem friendly,” shared a fourth.

“This is basically all sibling relationship ships. ‘STOP touching me’… continues touching,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of this video? Did it make you laugh out loud?

