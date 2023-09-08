Cat’s belly dance moves are simply sensational. Watch

An adorable white-coloured cat has taken over the Internet by storm for its amazing belly dance. The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @cat.worid and has won over people's hearts.

Snapshot of the adorable kitty dancing. (Instagram)

The clip opens to show a cat dressed in a crocheted green skirt and top. The cat also has a necklace adorned on it. As the beats of music plays, the cat can be seen belly dancing with the help of its human. (Also Read: A cute cat has now joined the My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle dance trend. Watch)

Watch the video of the cat dancing here:

This post was shared on July 25. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over four lakh likes on the video. The share has also received tons of comments.

Check out what people are saying about this cat here:

An individual wrote, “How did you convince the cat to do this?"

A second said, "Omg! Too cute."

"Meow will take over the world," expressed a third.

A fourth shared, "Incredible!"

Several others have reacted to the video using heart and laughing emojis. What are your thoughts on this dancing kitty?

