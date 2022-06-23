A cute cat has now joined the My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle dance trend. Watch

People who have pets definitely love to have the best time they possibly can with their little fur babies. Just like this one person on Instagram who shared a video that has now gone all kinds of viral where they can be seen making their little cat dance to the viral audio My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle. The adorable cat and its cute dance moves will for sure make you want to to stand up and join it in its little dancey dance.

The inspiration for this well-known song on TikTok came from a Louis Theroux interview that was uploaded to YouTube in early 2022. He is a British-American journalist who also works as a documentary filmmaker, presenter, podcaster, and writer. He performed the rap throughout the interview, showcasing his skill. The song that many people, including celebrities, are shaking their legs to - is a remix of the rap performed by Theroux in this interview.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption written in Korean language on a page that is dedicated to a cat. With more than 3,500 followers on it, this page goes by the name @poddo_im.

Watch the cat video below:

Shared on June 14, this video has received over 74,000 likes so far. It has also received many comments.

What are your thoughts on this cat's dance moves?