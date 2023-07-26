Cat’s enthusiastic reaction to human shaking its paws goes viral

Videos that capture cute antics of pet cats often leave people grinning from ear to ear. If you’re someone who loves such videos, then here is a clip that will make you happy. The video shows a cat’s reaction to a human shaking its paw.

A cat shaking paws with its human. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way to Twitter. Since being shared on the microblogging platform, it has spread smiles. The clip is shared with a short but apt caption that reads, “Ginger cat was like, whatever it is, I'm all in…”

The video opens to show a few cats sitting side by side. A person is seen shaking the paws of the cats. However, when they reach a particular kitty, it gets super excited - so much so that it can’t stop shaking the human’s hand. The cat even tries to shake the individual’s hand when they’re moving away. The video ends with the cat interrupting the person from shaking the paws of other kitties and wanting to do that all by itself.

Take a look at this video of a cat that loves to do a ‘paw-shake’:

Are you tempted to say ‘Aww’ or something like that? Many took to the comments section of the video to share similar reactions. They posted how the video is super cute.

What did Twitter users say about this video of an enthusiastic cat?

“I'm a dog person but this video has me wanting a kitty cat,” posted a Twitter user. “He really wants to be on the crew,” joked another. “So adorable,” added a third. “So Precious. One of my dogs is like Ginger,” wrote a fourth.

The video was shared on July 22. Since being posted, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 4.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes. What are your thoughts on this enthusiastic kitty getting super excited to shake a human's hand?