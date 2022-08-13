Cat’s ‘hack’ for window blinds make people say he is ‘DIY King’. Watch hilarious video

The different antics of cats when captured and shared online make for absolutely delightful videos. Those are also the videos that often leave people happy. Just like this clip shared on Instagram that shows a cat named Paul.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the cat. “Live, Laugh, Loaf. Used to run the streets now I demand treats. Part-time shop cat, full-time angel,” reads the bio on the kitty's page. The video is also shared with a sweet caption. “It’s his world, I just pay the bills,” it reads.

The wonderful video shows how the cat ended up chewing the window blinds to look outside after its pet parent forgot to put them up. Take a look at the video which has prompted people to say that it is a hack by the kitty.

The video was posted earlier this month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than four million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“DIY King,” posted an Instagram user. “I’m proud of him,” expressed another. “He could be a professional interior decorator,” shared a third. “He made it so you don't have to remember,” commented a fourth. “He is so adorable,” wrote a fifth.

