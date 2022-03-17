Cat's list of why its human might be a 'red flag' may have you laughing. Watch

If you are a regular on the Internet, then you may be familiar with the term ‘red flag.’ If not, we’re here to inform you that it means a sign that might go unnoticed but may mean that someone or something might be toxic. In this video that was first posted on the Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Milo and later reshared by the page named Cats Doing Things, viewers can see a catto version of it.

The video opens to show the cat sitting on a sofa with a soft blanket by its side. At this point begins the list of things that the adorable cat finds to be a ‘red flag’ in its human. The list features many things ranging from how bringing a doggo sibling home might be unnecessary. Even leaving for work when it is a human’s only duty to serve the kitty, is looked down upon by it.

The list also features how the cat was about to call CPS or Cat Protective Services when its human was just five minutes late when it came to feeding it. The caption that this cat video was shared with reads, “Watch out for these red flags in your humans.” This cat named Milo is quite famous on Instagram and goes by the name Mr. Milo the Chonk and has more than 89,500 followers.

Watch the cat video below:

This video was posted on Instagram around two days ago and it has so far garnered almost 1.2 million views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop laughing at this hilarious take on the Gen-Z favourite term ‘red flag.’

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to hilariously write, “You may be entitled to compensation.” “I'm a walking red flag then,” reads another comment. It is complete with a few laughing face emojis. A third comment reads, “Wow! They called us out, didn’t they?”

What are your thoughts on this cat video that is equal parts adorable and hilarious?