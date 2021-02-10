CCTV clips capture lion entering hotel premises in Junagadh. It may shock you
Videos of a lion entering a hotel in Junagadh, Gujarat has recently grabbed the attention of netizens. The incident that took place on February 8, according to the CCTV footage date stamp, was shared by Twitter user Udayan Kachchhi. The video has also been re-shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.
“Lions in the city of Junagadh is a regular affair nowadays,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The video shows a lion jumping over the gate of Hotel Sarovar Portico in Junagadh.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on February 10, the clip has garnered over 14,400 views and numerous comments. Netizens were shocked to see the animal jump the gates and expressed their concerns about the incident.
Kachchi shared two more surveillance footages showing the lion entering and roaming inside the hotel premises.
Here’s how people reacted to the incident:
What are your thoughts on this incident?
