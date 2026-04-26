CEO regrets taking just 2 days off after daughter’s birth: ‘It was a mistake’

Years spent chasing startup success taught entrepreneur and CEO Ron Schneidermann a lesson he now wishes he had understood earlier: professional ambition is not worth losing moments with family.

Ron Schneidermann took only two days off after the birth of his daughter

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The tech executive, who has led companies across the travel, outdoor and education sectors, reflected on the personal cost of extreme hustle culture while speaking to Fortune. Although his career eventually brought him major success, he admitted that the sacrifices he once normalised came at too high a price.

2 days off for daughter’s birth

Schneidermann said the pressure of building his first startup consumed nearly every aspect of his life. During the early years of founding Liftopia, an online marketplace for ski resorts, he lived frugally in a tiny apartment in San Francisco, survived on canned soup, and went without paying himself a salary for nearly two years.

That intense work ethic also affected his personal life.

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{{^usCountry}} When his first daughter was born, Schneidermann took only two days away from work before returning. By the time his son arrived three years later, he allowed himself a week off and considered it an improvement at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When his first daughter was born, Schneidermann took only two days away from work before returning. By the time his son arrived three years later, he allowed himself a week off and considered it an improvement at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I look back, I was just able to justify it as ‘that’s just part of the grind’… but you never get that time back,” Schneidermann told Fortune. “That was a mistake.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I look back, I was just able to justify it as ‘that’s just part of the grind’… but you never get that time back,” Schneidermann told Fortune. “That was a mistake.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 48-year-old said startup culture often encourages founders to wear exhaustion and sacrifice like symbols of dedication, but his perspective has shifted significantly over the years. From Liftopia to AllTrails and Acely {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 48-year-old said startup culture often encourages founders to wear exhaustion and sacrifice like symbols of dedication, but his perspective has shifted significantly over the years. From Liftopia to AllTrails and Acely {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After helping grow Liftopia into a company generating more than $60 million in annual revenue, Schneidermann later joined AllTrails in 2015. He became CEO in 2019 and tried to build a healthier workplace culture than the one he experienced earlier in his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After helping grow Liftopia into a company generating more than $60 million in annual revenue, Schneidermann later joined AllTrails in 2015. He became CEO in 2019 and tried to build a healthier workplace culture than the one he experienced earlier in his career. {{/usCountry}}

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Under his leadership, AllTrails introduced a monthly practice where the company shut down operations on the first Friday of every month so employees could spend time outdoors.

(Also read: CEO praises wife for taking work call in hospital hours after giving birth, hits back at critics)

“For everything that was frustrating, that went wrong, that I regretted about Liftopia, I was able to take the inverse and turn it into a strength,” he said.

Last year, Schneidermann took over as CEO of Acely, an AI-focused test preparation startup. Instead of enforcing relentless productivity, the company now hosts monthly hackathons where employees pause regular work to explore ideas and experiment with AI tools without meetings or performance targets.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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