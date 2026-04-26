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CEO regrets taking just 2 days off after daughter’s birth: ‘It was a mistake’

CEO Ron Schneidermann learned the hard way that success shouldn't come at the cost of family. 

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 02:49 pm IST
By Sanya Jain
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Years spent chasing startup success taught entrepreneur and CEO Ron Schneidermann a lesson he now wishes he had understood earlier: professional ambition is not worth losing moments with family.

Ron Schneidermann took only two days off after the birth of his daughter

The tech executive, who has led companies across the travel, outdoor and education sectors, reflected on the personal cost of extreme hustle culture while speaking to Fortune. Although his career eventually brought him major success, he admitted that the sacrifices he once normalised came at too high a price.

2 days off for daughter’s birth

Schneidermann said the pressure of building his first startup consumed nearly every aspect of his life. During the early years of founding Liftopia, an online marketplace for ski resorts, he lived frugally in a tiny apartment in San Francisco, survived on canned soup, and went without paying himself a salary for nearly two years.

That intense work ethic also affected his personal life.

Under his leadership, AllTrails introduced a monthly practice where the company shut down operations on the first Friday of every month so employees could spend time outdoors.

(Also read: CEO praises wife for taking work call in hospital hours after giving birth, hits back at critics)

“For everything that was frustrating, that went wrong, that I regretted about Liftopia, I was able to take the inverse and turn it into a strength,” he said.

Last year, Schneidermann took over as CEO of Acely, an AI-focused test preparation startup. Instead of enforcing relentless productivity, the company now hosts monthly hackathons where employees pause regular work to explore ideas and experiment with AI tools without meetings or performance targets.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Jain

Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.

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