Cetaphil memes, jokes take over the Internet. Here's the reason behind the viral trend

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 04, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Cetaphil memes and jokes flooded X, with users sharing jokes and memes.

Social media users on Thursday woke up to a skincare brand named Cetaphil trending on X. The bizarre trend left people wondering whether it’s an organic search or a marketing gimmick. And if you also came across several Cetaphil-related posts on your feed and thinking about the reason behind them, then you landed at the right place!

Cetaphil is a dermatologist-recommended popular skincare brand. (X/@bas_kar_oyee)
But, before we tell you about the reason behind the viral trend, take a look at a few posts related to the trend below:

X user Kanupriya shared a scene from the TV series Panchayat. Alongside, she joked how people who have never used this particular skincare brand in their lives are talking about it.

This X user, who prefers Boroline over Cetaphil, shared a picture of Boroline and asked, “Who all still uses it?”

This individual shared a picture of Cetaphil and “raised concerns over middle-class people claiming to use Cetaphil regularly”.

This social media user thinks that “Vicco crawled so that Cetaphil could walk”.

Ajio, too, hopped on the viral trend and how!

Still wondering about the viral Cetaphil trend?

Cetaphil’s competitor, CeraVe, was recently launched in India, and beauty influencers tried both products and shared their reviews. Since Cetaphil is an old brand, people loyal to the brand came in support of it, so much so that it started trending on X.

About Cetaphil

According to the official website of the brand, Cetaphil “cleansers and moisturizers are backed by scientific research and clinical studies”, thereby “ensuring the most effective blend of ingredients” for sensitive skin.

“70% of people around the world say that they have some degree of skin sensitivity. We've partnered with dermatologists to identify 5 signs of sensitivity, and our products are clinically tested to defend against these 5 signs – dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and weakend skin barrier – and improve the resilience of your skin,” the website further states.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

