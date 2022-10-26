Charlie Puth creates original beat using mug and spoon on American talk show

When musical genius Charlie Puth said that 'anything in this world can be made into music', he indeed raised eyebrows as many were eager to know how and some even wanted to test his viewpoint. Well, Puth created an impromptu vibe-worthy rhythm to prove his point using a mug and a spoon. And people are now going gaga over the beat that he created. The incident happened on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where Puth appeared as a guest to promote his latest album, Charlie.

"@charlieputh creates an original beat on the spot using a Tonight Show mug and a spoon! #FallonTonight," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by The Tonight Show. In it, one can see Charlie Puth tapping the sound of a mug and using it to create a beat live on the American talk show by changing the pitch of the note. And he did all this in three minutes. Quite surprising, right?

Watch the viral video right here to listen to music created by Charlie Puth:

Since being shared on October 12, the video has accumulated more than 11.6 million views and over 1.3 million likes. People have also shared their thoughts in the comments.

"Make me one of those bruh," commented rap star YG. "He's a musical genius!" wrote an individual. "This guy is a very underrated once in a generation talent. I can't wait to see what he comes up with over the next few decades. He could really change the game and create sounds never before heard," wrote another. "Some people didn't grow up with electric keyboards in the 90s, and it shows," remarked a third. "He is so good at making music wow. I am forever in awe of Charlie's talent," shared a fourth.

