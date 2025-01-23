ChatGPT down, panicked users rush to social media to share memes: ‘I’m about to get fired'

Popular AI chatbot ChatGPT has gone offline due to a technical issue and millions of user rushed to social media to complain about the disruption. The outage has also affected companies that use OpenAI's API for their projects. Several businesses have reported disruptions to their services, highlighting the widespread impact of the outage. Users across the glob reported an outage of OpenAI's ChatGPT services.

According to Downdetector, a service that tracks outages, there has been a significant spike in complaints about ChatGPT being offline.

After the outage, users flooded social media with posts about the artificial intelligence tool going offline suddenly. Most of them complained about having to manually undertake tasks that they used the chatbot for.

What social media said

One user, a software engineer, shared a crying GIF and reported that he was now forced to do coding manually.

“Are you kidding me? ChatGPT is down? I was just working on my essay,” shared one student.

Another user joked that the outage must have left social media managers hyperventilating. “ChatGPT is down globally. Productivity is about to take a nose dive everywhere,” said a third user.

“I cannot work like this. I am not working till it comes back online,” declared one dedicated user.

Alternative chatbots come to the rescue

While most users shared their frustration after being dependent on the AI for their work, others chose to switch to other chatbots to get by till OpenAI fixed the outage.

“Since ChatGPT is down, Elon Musk will tweet about Grok today. Just wait and see,” claimed one user.

What caused the outage?

While OpenAI has not clarified what led to the outage, this is the third time ChatGPT has faced a major outage since December. The AI platform went down twice due to a technical outage in December.

