ChatGPT down globally, millions unable to access AI chatbot

ChatGPT, the popular AI-powered chatbot, has gone offline due to a technical issue, affecting millions of users worldwide. The outage has also impacted OpenAI's API and other services, causing widespread disruption. ChatGPT down: Users have taken to social media to express their frustration and confusion.(Representational image)

According to Downdetector, a service that tracks outages, there has been a significant spike in complaints about ChatGPT being offline, with over 1,000 reports submitted. Users have taken to social media to express their frustration and confusion, reporting slow login processes and degraded performance.

"chatgpt pleae fix it all our history is in your hand we need our history back," one user wrote on Downdetector.

An X user, expressing concern, wrote, "Second brain just stopped working! ChatGPT is down! #chatgptdown"

The outage has not only affected individual users but also firms that rely on OpenAI's API for their projects. Many businesses have reported disruptions to their services, highlighting the widespread impact of the outage.

This is the third time ChatGPT has faced a major outage since December. The AI platform went down twice due to a technical outage in December.

As the outage continues, users are left waiting for a resolution, highlighting the importance of reliable technology infrastructure.

