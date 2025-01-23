ChatGPT down: Explore these 6 alternative AI chatbots | Details
Downdetector, a platform that monitors service outages, has reported a significant surge in complaints regarding ChatGPT being offline.
A technical outage has taken down ChatGPT, leaving users worldwide scrambling to find alternative AI chatbots, while also impacting DeepAI's API and other services, resulting in widespread disruption.
Downdetector, a platform that monitors service outages, has reported a significant surge in complaints regarding ChatGPT being offline, with more than 1,000 reports received.
Here's a list of six ChatGPT alternatives to consider
- Gemini: Google's Answer to ChatGPT: Gemini, also known as Google Bard, is a powerful AI chatbot developed by Google. This chatbot can access and process information from the real world through Google search, making it particularly adept at answering factual questions and providing up-to-date information.
- Claude AI: Developed by Anthropic, Claude AI is known for its safety features and ability to generate creative text formats. This chatbot can produce code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, and more. Claude is designed to be helpful, harmless, and honest, making it a great option for those seeking a reliable AI assistant.
- Microsoft Copilot: A powerful, integrated tool within Microsoft's suite of productivity software. By providing suggestions, generating content, and automating tasks based on user input, Copilot enhances the overall user experience. This tool combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn your words into one of the most powerful productivity tools on the planet.
- Jasper AI: An AI writing assistant, Jasper AI specialises in content creation. This chatbot can generate various text formats, including social media posts, blog articles, and ad copy. Jasper is particularly useful for marketers and content creators seeking to streamline their content creation processes.
- Rytr: It is another AI writing tool designed for content writers and marketers. This chatbot can generate blog posts, social media content, ad copy, email copy, and more. Rytr is a great option for those who need help with content creation tasks and seek a reliable AI assistant.
- Perplexity AI: It is a chatbot that focuses on providing accurate and informative answers to user queries. This AI chatbot uses a combination of AI and search technology to find relevant information from the web and present it in a concise and easy-to-understand format.
