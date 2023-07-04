‘Check under car, offer shelter’: Ratan Tata urges people to watch out for animals during monsoon

Ratan Tata took to Instagram today, July 4, to share an awareness post about safeguarding stray animals during the monsoon season. The industrialist urged people to check under their cars for stray animals seeking shelter during the rains. Not just this, he even requested people to offer a temporary refuge to stray cats and dogs. Tata’s heartwarming post resonated with many who called him a ‘legend’. A few even shared how mishaps can be avoided if people watch out for stray animals seeking refuge underneath cars during rain. Others expressed gratitude to Ratan Tata for his post, appreciating his efforts to raise awareness about protecting stray animals during the monsoon season.

Ratan Tata shared this picture of a dog alongside his awareness post about stray cats and dogs during the monsoon. (Instagram/@ratantata)

“Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season,” wrote Ratan Tata while sharing a picture on Instagram. The picture shows a dog sitting on a road with a collar around his neck. The collar has a QR code attached to it.

Take a look at Ratan Tata’s post here:

The Instagram post was shared over two hours ago. It has so far accumulated lakhs of likes and a flurry of comments from people.

Check out how people responded to Ratan Tata’s requests:

“Gem for the voiceless society, man in million,” posted an individual. “Thank you for being so kind,” expressed another. A third commented, “A 20-30 seconds break after starting the engine can save a life.” “Legend for a reason,” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “This was important. Thank you.” “It takes 10 seconds to tap the hood and check if any animal is sitting beneath. Your one small action can save a life. Sir @ratantata,” remarked a sixth. What do you think of Ratan Tata’s post? Do you check underneath your car for stray animals before turning on the engine?

