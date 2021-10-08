Cheerleader’s dad performs each move of daughter’s routine in the stands. Watch

Parents take immense pride in their children’s achievements and have different ways to express it. A video going viral on social media shows one such parent and his special gesture to encourage his daughter is winning hearts online. Shot at a stadium, the dad is seen performing the entire routine in the stands while his daughter performed it with other cheerleaders. The video has gone all kinds of viral.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Marty O'Brien. In the video, the dad can be seen performing every move in the stands along with the cheerleaders. The video is a delight to watch and will make you smile.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared, has garnered over 66,000 views. It has also accumulated a ton of comments.

"This brings tears to my eyes. Such support for his daughter is amazing. I had two varsity high school cheerleaders! This never would have happened! Good job, dad!” wrote an individual. “This is so great in multiple ways. I wonder which young woman is his daughter. I hope she was proud and not embarrassed,” commented another. “This might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON