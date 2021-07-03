Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch
trending

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

The video is shared on Instagram by New Jersey cake artist Luke Vincentini.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The image shows the cake, which looks like a bouquet of flowers, in process of being created.(Instagram/@lukevincentini)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen the various videos which show chefs baking realistic cakes that look like everyday objects. There is now a beautiful addition to that list. It is created by New Jersey cake artist Luke Vincentini. There is a possibility that his creation will take you by surprise.

“Bou-cake time-lapse,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows him creating the cake by carefully preparing each and every part of it, including the decorations. And, the result is a gorgeous dessert that looks like a bouquet of flowers.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people. A few also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Just wow! The peonies are gorgeous! You’re so talented!” wrote an Instagram user. “Great to see the magic you make!” shared another. “Beautiful, really exquisite,” expressed a third.

What do you think about the incredible video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 03:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video

African man’s melodious rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP