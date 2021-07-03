Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen the various videos which show chefs baking realistic cakes that look like everyday objects. There is now a beautiful addition to that list. It is created by New Jersey cake artist Luke Vincentini. There is a possibility that his creation will take you by surprise.

“Bou-cake time-lapse,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows him creating the cake by carefully preparing each and every part of it, including the decorations. And, the result is a gorgeous dessert that looks like a bouquet of flowers.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people. A few also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Just wow! The peonies are gorgeous! You’re so talented!” wrote an Instagram user. “Great to see the magic you make!” shared another. “Beautiful, really exquisite,” expressed a third.

What do you think about the incredible video?

