Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed

“How does one ever have the heart to cut/tear it?” that’s a reaction posted by a Twitter user on a recent image shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. In a recent tweet, Khanna posted a picture of roti which has an intricate design made on it. The image has since piqued the interest of tweeple with many sharing their reactions to it.

“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Khanna while sharing the image. He also used the hashtag #ElloraByVikasKhanna in his post. Ellora is a restaurant by the chef in Dubai.

Take a look at the share below:

The tweet, since being shared earlier today, has collected over 300 likes and many comments from tweeple.

“Beautiful... Is it stuffed or a plain Roti?” asked a Twitter user. Another individual termed the chapati as “Designer Roti”. Some also used the words ‘wow’ and “awesome” to share their reaction.

What do you think about this picture tweeted by Vikas Khanna. Would you like a bite of this special creation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON