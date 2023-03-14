Chennai startup launches ‘India’s first’ automated biryani dispenser. Watch

Biryani is not just a food but an emotion for many. From being the most ordered food on Zomato last year to social media being filled with various posts about the dish, various things certainly show people’s love for this item. The dish is making headlines again after a Chennai startup came up with an innovative idea involving biryani. They launched ‘India’s first’ automated biryani dispenser.

BVK Biryani introduced takeaway machines where people can order different types of biryanis and dispense their orders within as early as 4 minutes. Their Instagram page is also filled with several videos showing people trying out their service. Just like this video shared by a food blogger. “Recently visited @thebvkbiryani at Kolathur. Now BVK launched India’s manless takeaway service. It's fully automated… within 4 minutes I got my order… this was a very unique experience,” she wrote as a part of her caption while posting the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 42,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered several comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Same taste?” asked an Instagram user. “Lovely,” commented another. “Near to my home,” posted a third. “Wowwwww,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to get your biryani from a dispenser machine?