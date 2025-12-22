Chennai user spends 1 lakh in one year buying condoms on Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart has released its year-end order analysis, providing interesting insights into how Indians shopped in 2025. The report highlights not just the smallest and biggest orders of the year but also the carts that stood out, the users who spent lavishly, the most-ordered products and more. Swiggy Instamart has released its year-end report on how Indians shopped in 2025. (REUTERS)

In 2025, Indians used Swiggy Instamart to buy everything from iPhones to milk, gold to vegetables, chips to curry leaves and more. Here is a look at some standout orders:

Chennai user spends ₹ 1 lakh… on condoms

A Chennai user spent more than ₹1 lakh in a single year on condoms. The user, gender unspecified, placed 228 separate condom orders. Their total value tallied up to ₹1,06,398.

Condoms, in fact, were a popular product on the quick commerce app. The Instamart year end report noted that every 1 in 127 orders included a pack of condoms. One month saw more condom sales than others — orders for condoms surged 24% in September.

Big spenders on Swiggy Instamart

There were other big spenders too. One Bengaluru user, for example, shelled out ₹4.3 lakh in one go to buy three iPhones. This earned them the title of the biggest spender of 2025.

Over in Noida, one tech enthusiast spent ₹2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs, and robotic vacuums in a single swoop.

An account in Mumbai spent a staggering ₹16.3 lakh on Red Bull Sugar Free. Meanwhile, a Chennai user spent ₹2.41 lakh on just pet supplies.

Bengaluru residents proved not only good customers but generous ones too — one local spent ₹68,600 just on tips!