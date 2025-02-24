Chhattisgarh man cheats death, jumps from 3-storey building, gets electrocuted then throws bricks

A man in Chhattisgarh's Durg was dubbed a "superhuman" by the internet after a shocking video showed him jump from a three-storey house on to high-tension wires and miraculously survive. Not only did he survive, the man stood up and began throwing bricks at the policemen gathered around to help. A viral video shows a man in Durg, Chhattisgarh, jumping from a three-storey building onto high-tension wires and surviving. (X/@MeghUpdates)

The video of the man who reports have claimed could be mentally disturbed is going viral on social media. The incident occurred last week in Durg after the young man climbed onto the roof of a three-story building near a hotel and started acting in a bizarre manner.

Fearing for his safety, the locals informed the police and a team reached the spot and tried to coax him to climb down. Reports suggest the incident occurred in Indira Market where stunned locals recorded it on their mobile phones, and later a video of the same went viral on social media.

Take a look at the video here:

The viral video shows the man on the roof of the building with a long stick in his hand before he jumps down. However, instead of landing on the ground, he crashed into high-tension wires causing massive sparks which made the crowd scream. After he suffered an electric shock his limp body landed onto a first-floor balcony. Initially feared dead, he suddenly stood up and began throwing bricks again.

The man was identified as Tejaraj Nayak a resident of Kalahandi, Odisha who came to Durg from Hyderabad for his child's treatment, an India Today report said. It is not known why but Nayak left the hospital and climbed a building and began throwing bricks and stones to damage vehicles.

Police managed to restrain him, but he broke free. After a chaotic struggle, officers finally overpowered him and transported him to the district hospital for treatment.

