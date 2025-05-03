China paints hilltop white to mimic Japan’s Mount Fuji, tourists feel duped after paying 1,100 entry fee

A theme park in northern China has sparked national ridicule after attempting to pass off a modest hill as a replica of Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji by simply painting its summit white, according to the South China Morning Post. Images posted online reveal a basic staircase and a door carved into the back of the hill. (X/@Byron_Wan)

Also read: China zoo painted Chow Chow dogs orange and black to look like tigers, internet appalled

Located in Hebei province, the attraction, called Universe Fantasy Land, was designed as a fantasy-themed escape featuring a man-made mountain, scenic lake, green pastures, a white horse, and a quaint wooden cabin. Targeting weary urban dwellers from Beijing, the park promised a fairy-tale getaway just a few hours from the capital.

To mimic Mount Fuji, developers sodded the hill last year and painted its peak white. To add to the illusion, weekend "eruptions" of pink artificial smoke are released from the summit. The management, from Linqigu Real Estate Company even refers to the hill as a “volcano.”

But despite the whimsical marketing, many visitors have voiced disappointment after experiencing the underwhelming site firsthand. “Just a small hill with white paint on its top. It has nothing to do with Mount Fuji,” one tourist remarked.

Steep ticket price

Images posted online reveal a basic staircase and a door carved into the back of the hill. Others who visited were surprised by the steep ticket price of 98 yuan (over ₹1,130 INR), though a discounted rate of 78 yuan is available online. For those hoping to camp, an additional fee of 48 yuan per person applies.

“There is a white horse available for an hour each day for photo ops,” noted one guest. But for many, the experience did not live up to the glossy photos that lured them in. “Just another instance of how modern individuals are misled by glamorous photographs,” commented another visitor. “You do not need to pay to capture photos with the real Mount Fuji, yet here you have to pay for the fake one,” quipped another.

Mount Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Japan’s most revered natural landmarks, can be seen freely from nearly half the country’s prefectures on a clear day. It famously inspired the classic print series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai.

This is not the first time China has made headlines for constructing replicas of global landmarks. Hebei province alone is home to imitations of the Eiffel Tower, the Great Sphinx of Giza, and even sections of the Great Wall.

While the park originally warned of tourist influxes and advised visitors to plan accordingly, staff claim the site has seen steady improvements since opening in September last year. Still, for many, the white-painted hill remains a symbol of misplaced ambition and misguided aesthetics.