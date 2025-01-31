China zoo painted Chow Chow dogs orange and black to look like tigers, internet appalled

A zoo in China has come under criticism after allegedly dyeing Chow Chow dogs black and orange to make them look like tigers. Footage shared on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, shows the dogs inside wooden enclosures with bright orange fur and black stripes, as reported by the Daily Mail. The Qinhu Bay Forest Animal Kingdom, located in Taizhou, later admitted to local media.(X)

Despite the zoo’s attempt, online viewers were quick to point out the deception. One user questioned, “Isn’t that just a dog?” Another joked, “They definitely don’t dare to bathe their dogs for fear of discoloration.” A third remarked, “A big tiger with a dog-like temper!”

The Qinhu Bay Forest Animal Kingdom, located in Taizhou, later admitted to local media that the animals were dyed as part of a promotional gimmick. However, they assured that the dye used posed no harm to the dogs. “It was a native Chow Chow dyed into a ‘tiger dog’, not a tiger,” the zoo stated, according to The Mirror.

This is not the first time the zoo has faced backlash. Last year, it reportedly dyed dogs to resemble pandas, even trimming their fur to match the bear’s appearance. When questioned about the practice, zoo officials explained, “There are no panda bears at the zoo and we wanted to do this as a result.”

While the move sparked criticism, a zoo representative defended the practice, arguing that hair dye is commonly used on humans. “People also dye their hair,” they said, adding, “Natural dye can be used on dogs if they have long fur.”

The controversy echoes a similar incident at Shanwei Zoo, where dogs were also painted to look like pandas last year. The move led to visitor complaints, with some demanding refunds.

