China-based Nvidia engineer quits after Jensen Huang’s exit: ‘So disappointing’

An Nvidia engineer claims to have resigned from the company over Jensen Huang’s exit. Darrell Dai, a senior research engineer at Nvidia’s robotics sector in Shanghai, China labelled Huang’s ouster as “disappointing” in a social media post shared yesterday. Darrell Dai spent a little over a year as arobotics engineer at Nvidia “Jensen’s vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay. His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close,” he explained. “I’ve decided to leave NVIDIA. As a robotics engineer at NVIDIA, I have seen Jensen as much more than the company’s CEO,” said the China-based employee. HT.com has reached out to Dai and this copy will be updated on receiving a response.

Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of American chipmaking giant Nvidia on Thursday after his extramarital affair raised national security concerns. (Also read: Saturday Night Live roasts ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: ‘I’m into breaking da stock market’) Huang had admitted to an affair with a Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US intelligence suspected of acting as a spy for Beijing. Beijing denies this claim. Huang’s troubles compounded late Wednesday after media reports said that he had another extramarital affair with an Nvidia employee who reported to him. On the culture that Huang built Darrell Dai said that Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia shaped his own decision to quit. He praised the culture that Huang had built at the company, saying that he encouraged engineers to explore and take risks. He also praised the 63-year-old’s foresight, writing: “I admire his willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious. He committed to CUDA long before the deep learning boom and positioned NVIDIA for AI before it became everyone’s priority. Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today’s AI.”