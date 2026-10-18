China’s new robot-training jobs pay up to $900 a month for washing dishes, folding clothes

People across China are earning money by performing everyday household chores, but with an unusual twist. They must repeat the same movements hundreds of times while wearing sensors, helping train robots to carry out similar tasks in the future.

Workers in China earned up to $900 a month by doing everyday household chores to help train robots. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a growing number of freelance workers are using motion-capture devices to record activities such as picking up cups, opening bottle caps and washing dishes. The recordings are converted into datasets to train robots for homes, factories and supermarkets.

Jobs pay up to $900 a month

These jobs are increasingly advertised on Chinese social media and recruitment platforms, offering monthly salaries ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 yuan (approximately $600 to $900).

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{{^usCountry}} Among those entering the industry is Liu Yun, 40, who lost her job in the automotive sector and struggled to find another because of her age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those entering the industry is Liu Yun, 40, who lost her job in the automotive sector and struggled to find another because of her age. {{/usCountry}}

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At a Beijing studio, Liu wore a sensor bracelet and finger-mounted chips while repeatedly moving cups and scrubbing surfaces according to instructions displayed on a computer screen.

“Rather than training robots, it feels more like teaching a two-year-old child,” Liu told mainland media outlet Jizhou Studio.

Workers were monitored for productivity and accuracy, with a daily target of 160 recorded samples. Some completed more than 260. However, Liu found the work exhausting, with repeating cleaning tasks 200 times a day already pushing her limits.

Repetitive work takes a toll

Sun, a 22-year-old student from Shanxi province, took up robot training during his summer break while searching for an internship.

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His responsibilities included folding clothes, sweeping floors and recording movements. He earned 120 yuan ($18) for a day shift and 135 yuan for a night shift.

However, Sun found the earnings insufficient to compensate for the physical and mental strain. Many workers reportedly quit within weeks.

Others appreciate the flexibility. Guo Hongjuan, from Jiangsu province, works around six hours daily from home, arranging books, wiping tables and moving objects. She earns approximately 4,000 yuan monthly while caring for her child.

Robot training expands beyond homes

The industry is also expanding into outdoor environments.

In August, Shenzhen-based Physen AI partnered with a sanitation company to equip street cleaners with data-collection devices.

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These devices recorded workers sweeping roads and responding to passing electric bicycles, providing information intended to help robots navigate unpredictable real-world situations.