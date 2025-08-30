China’s ‘PhD Village’ honours new doctoral student as tally reaches 33 from world-class universities

A small village in southeastern China has been nicknamed “PhD Village” after achieving the extraordinary feat of producing 33 doctoral graduates from some of the world’s most prestigious universities. A remote village in China celebrated its academic tradition as it honoured another doctorate holder, raising its count to 33 PhDs from leading institutions.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Viral ceremony in Fujian

Pengdao Village, located in Nanan City in Fujian province, came into the spotlight at the end of August when a video of its elaborate scholarship ceremony went viral on Chinese social media. According to the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, as cited by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the event was held at the local ancestral clan hall and celebrated the academic accomplishments of the Guo family descendants.

The scholarship presentation, now in its second edition, is organised by the Guo Family Education Fund. The fund underscores the dominant presence of the Guo surname in the village and its strong focus on education as a means of progress.

Honouring academic success

This year’s recipients included one student admitted to Tsinghua University as a PhD candidate, 15 new master’s students, and 46 undergraduates preparing to start university in September.

Dressed in red sashes inscribed with the phrase wu zu zhi guang — meaning “the glory of our ancestral clan” — the students paid tribute to their forebears by offering incense and bowing before memorial tablets.

According to SCMP, the education fund distributed 217,000 yuan (US$30,000) in awards, with the highest single scholarship reaching 8,000 yuan.

A legacy of education

So far, 33 villagers have obtained PhDs from top institutions, including Tsinghua University, Hong Kong University, Cambridge University in Britain, and Cornell University in the United States. To commemorate their achievements, red scrolls bearing their names and alma maters have been hung on a prominent village building.

Despite being nestled in a remote mountainous region with just 6,000 residents, the village has transformed its reputation through education. Historically poor due to scarce farmland, residents turned to academic pursuits as a way to escape hardship and improve their prospects.

“Cherish our country and hometown”

Guo Dongyu, director of the Guo Family Education Fund, highlighted that this tradition of valuing education has been passed down for generations. Parents have consistently stressed the importance of learning and discipline from an early age.

“Our award is designed to inspire students to cherish our country and hometown, engage in charitable acts, and work diligently,” Guo said.