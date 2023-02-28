China's remote ‘kissing device’ reminds people of scene from The Big Bang Theory

A Chinese university recently came up with a contraption, ‘kissing device’, that lets long-distance couples share a ‘real’ kiss. Expectedly, many took to social media to share their views. While some praised the invention, others were not impressed. However, amid those were also those who couldn’t help but be reminded of a particular scene from the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory. A scene that shows one of the show’s characters inventing a “Kissing Machine”.

The particular scene that people cannot stop mentioning shows Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg, creating a special contraption for his friend and colleague Leonard Hofstadter, essayed by Johnny Galecki, to share a few moments of intimacy with his girlfriend staying in another country. And, many have taken to Twitter to share how the show ‘predicted’ the newly invented ‘kissing device’ years ago.

“China really went and created an actual Kissing Device for long distance relationships just like one in The Big Bang Theory lmaooo,” wrote a Twitter user and shared these images:

“I thought Raj and Howard had already tested this .#BigBangTheory,” joked a Twitter user. “The Big Bang Theory predicted the future,” shared another. “Surely the patent for this should belong to Howard Wolowitz (big bang theory),” joined in a third. “Big Bang Theory predicted this,” wrote a fourth.

Take a look at the scene from the show:

The Chinese contraption is fitted with actuators and pressure sensors, reports CNN. Apparently, it will be able to replicate movement, temperature, and pressure of the user’s lips. To use it, one has to download a mobile app, then plug in the device in the charging port of the phone. They can start a video call to use the device.

Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology has patented the invention, reports Global Times. "In my university, I was in a long distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only contact with each other through phone. That's where the inspiration of this device originated," leading inventor of the design, Jiang Zhongli, told Global Times.