Chinese entrepreneur rides motorcycle across water for 40.74 km, sets Guinness World Record

A Chinese entrepreneur has made an unusual mark in the record books by riding a motorcycle across open water for more than 40 km. Zhang Xue, founder of motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, completed the ride in his hometown in central China. The achievement followed years of experimentation, including several failed attempts to make a motorcycle travel across water.

How Zhang Xue's modified motorcycle stayed afloat

Chinese man completes a record-breaking motorcycle water ride. (CGTN)

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The 39-year-old rode a modified MX450 for 40.74 km on October 25 in Mayang Miao autonomous county, Huaihua, Hunan province. The feat set a Guinness World Records title for the greatest distance travelled over open water by a modified motorcycle, surpassing the previous mark of 31.8 km, according to China Daily.

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The motorcycle was equipped with flotation structures and waterproofing modifications to keep it moving across the river. Rescue boats and medical teams were on standby during the attempt. Guinness World Records officials checked GPS tracking, timing data and video evidence before adjudicator Xiong Wen confirmed the result at the venue.

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{{^usCountry}} Zhang completed six laps, navigating difficult turns and physical fatigue along the way. The attempt took place on a river course in his hometown, where local support teams were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zhang completed six laps, navigating difficult turns and physical fatigue along the way. The attempt took place on a river course in his hometown, where local support teams were present. {{/usCountry}}

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The record category specifically recognises the greatest distance travelled over open water by a modified motorcycle, making the engineering behind the vehicle an important part of the achievement.

17 years of attempts and preparation

The record was the result of a long pursuit. Zhang first tried riding a motorcycle on water at the age of 22. His first four attempts ended in failure, with the longest covering just 20 metres.

For the latest attempt, Zhang and his team spent five months refining the motorcycle's buoyancy, waterproof seals and power system. They also carried out repeated water tests to address stability problems.

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"I believed I could make it happen. Even if I failed, I would keep pursuing it without hesitation. I really enjoy the process," Zhang said, according to VnExpress International.

Zhang said holding the attempt in his hometown made the achievement more meaningful. He wanted to fulfil a personal ambition while drawing attention to Mayang and what the area has to offer.