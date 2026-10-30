Indian fashion models are having a field day with the ‘Hometown vs Runway’ trend on Instagram

Indian fashion models are embracing a viral Instagram trend to highlight the contrast between their everyday lives back home and the glamour of the runway. Over the past couple of weeks, hundreds of models have shared transformation videos showing them going from their hometowns to national and international fashion runways. The videos capture the striking difference between their ordinary lives in villages and small towns and their glamorous appearances at fashion shows. Indian models are showing the difference between real life vs runway glam. (Instagram/@sakshikumbharr)

(Also read: Indian engineer with ₹3.6 LPA salary becomes Armani model in Milan: 'Can earn ₹5 lakh in a day now')

Set to the Garhwali song “Swami Pardesh”, the videos follow a common template. They typically open with the model in casual clothes, without makeup or any of the usual runway glamour. An on-screen caption reads, “Me in my hometown versus…”. What follows are glimpses of everyday life, with models seen doing household chores or helping out with farm work — one is seen rolling out chapatis, for example, while another cracks open a coconut.

As the song's beat changes, so does the scene. The familiar surroundings of their hometowns give way to the glitz of the runway, with the models appearing in elaborate couture and high-fashion ensembles, walking the ramp at some of the biggest fashion shows.