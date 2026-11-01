Chinese man builds flying hoverboard, takes it over mountains and Yangtze River

A video of a Chinese man flying what appears to be a homemade hoverboard over mountains has caught attention online. The footage shows 26-year-old Song Xingyu taking his unusual invention for a spin across some of China's scenic landscapes, including the Yangtze River, the South China Morning Post reported.

Amazing Ayu's viral hoverboard flight in China. (SCMP)

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Song, who goes by Amazing Ayu online, has more than three million followers and regularly shares videos of his experiments with flying machines. His latest creation has left viewers curious about how he built it and managed to get it off the ground.

How Song Xingyu turned his passion for aviation into a career

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Song, from Enshi in China's Hubei province, grew up in a rural family and left school at the age of 14 to work at his father's lumberyard, according to Jimu News. His interest in aviation began after watching a flight-testing programme. He later used scrap materials to build model aircraft, with financial support from online aviation enthusiasts.

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{{^usCountry}} In June 2022, he took out loans to turn an abandoned shed into a personal laboratory. However, his journey was far from smooth. After being scammed, he was reportedly left with debts of 2.4 million yuan (around US$360,000). Technology company Insta360 later provided 1.8 million yuan in funding. From failed experiments to a flying hoverboard {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In June 2022, he took out loans to turn an abandoned shed into a personal laboratory. However, his journey was far from smooth. After being scammed, he was reportedly left with debts of 2.4 million yuan (around US$360,000). Technology company Insta360 later provided 1.8 million yuan in funding. From failed experiments to a flying hoverboard {{/usCountry}}

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Song has attempted several ambitious projects over the years. In 2024, he spent 22 days building a remote-controlled aircraft and tried to launch it into the upper atmosphere using a helium balloon. Strong winds destroyed his campsite and launch equipment.

Six months later, he jumped from a helicopter at an altitude of 5,000 metres wearing a homemade jet-powered device. His main parachute failed to open, and the backup deployed only 600 metres above the ground. Before the jump, he had recorded a message warning others not to follow his example.

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This year, inspired by the Green Goblin's glider from Spider-Man, Song began working on a flying hoverboard. His first prototype, powered by micro turbojet engines, caught fire during testing. He then switched to an electric propulsion system and developed a version monitored by artificial intelligence.

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How did his latest flight go?

According to the South China Morning Post, Song completed the test flight in Enshi on October 15. The footage shows him flying over mountain peaks, the Yangtze River and urban areas before making a safe landing in a canyon.

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“I started with nothing, so what do I have to fear from failure? Moving forward courageously is the best choice,” he said.

The video has garnered more than 5.1 million likes on Douyin, China's short-video platform.