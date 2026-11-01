‘Don't be in a hurry’: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon shares grandmother's career advice

The head of Goldman Sachs, one of Wall Street's most influential investment banks, says one of the most valuable lessons he learnt about his career came from his grandmother. Her advice, which she gave him when he was in his twenties, was simple: “Don't be in a hurry.” David Solomon reveals the life lesson that shaped his approach to work and success. (Reuters)

David Solomon shared the lesson during a rapid-fire interview with NBC News journalist Christine Romans, discussing his daily routine, time management and the habits that have shaped his approach to work. A report by Fortune highlighted the advice, which Solomon says has stayed with him over the years.

(Also Read: Indian tourist offered herbal product for ₹1,000 in Thailand, allegedly charged over ₹75,000 on credit card)

David Solomon on making time count Solomon, who became Goldman Sachs' chief executive in 2018, also spoke about how he structures his day. Asked about the three things he usually does before 7 am, he mentioned waking up, going to the gym and having coffee with a protein shake.

When it comes to managing his schedule, the banker believes in being deliberate about how he spends his time. “The one thing that we can't … get back is time,” he said during the interview.

For Solomon, keeping to a schedule is not simply about being productive. It is about making commitments and following through rather than allowing the day to drift without direction.

Research has also explored the relationship between time management and well-being. A 2021 meta-analysis published in PLOS ONE found that managing time effectively was associated not only with better job performance but also with greater well-being and life satisfaction. The findings were discussed in Fortune's report.

Why he believes people should not rush Solomon's advice about patience may seem at odds with his disciplined approach to daily routines. However, the two ideas apply to different aspects of life. While he tries to use his time purposefully each day, he believes career decisions and long-term goals require patience.

He has shared a similar message with younger professionals before. Addressing Goldman Sachs' summer interns in August, Solomon encouraged them to take their time, saying that patience could open up a wider range of opportunities. He also advised them to “enjoy the ride”.

(Also Read: Nashik's Godavari Maha Aarti draws 6,500 participants from 650 villages for Guinness record attempt)

'I don't like to do things halfway' Solomon also spoke about his approach to interests and personal ambitions. Asked whether he had any obsessions, he said he tends to become deeply involved in things that capture his attention.

“If I'm interested in something, I get very obsessive about it. I don't like to do things halfway,” he said.

However, not every ambition has worked out as planned. Solomon admitted that playing professional basketball was one dream he had to give up.