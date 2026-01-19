Chinese student makes over ₹35 lakh in 2 years by teaching adults to cycle

A master’s degree student in China has revealed that he earned about $39,000 (over ₹35 lakh) over 2 years by teaching adults and children how to ride bicycles. Li offers a success-guarantee package priced at 800 yuan (about $110). (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the man, surnamed Li, is a third-year master’s candidate in sports education at Shanghai University of Sport. He began teaching bike-riding during his spare time after realising that many people in cities lacked basic cycling skills despite growing interest in cycling for commuting and recreation.

Li said the idea took shape several years ago when he and a friend noticed the demand for professional bike-riding instruction and decided to start a small business. The partnership, however, did not last long after his friend found a stable job in Shanghai.

After enrolling at the university, Li continued with the idea independently. He began posting instructional videos on social media, and within 2 months, he received his first paid request. Since then, his side business has steadily grown.

‘Success-guarantee package’ According to the outlet, Li offers a success-guarantee package priced at 800 yuan (about $110), promising that learners will be able to ride a bicycle by the end of the course. Adult learners typically complete the programme in 2 classes lasting between 1.5 and 2 hours each, while children often require more sessions due to shorter attention spans and lower physical stamina.

So far, Li has taught around 700 people aged between 4 and 68. Most of his clients are in their 20s and 30s, and nearly 70% are women. He admitted he did not expect the market to be this large.

“One major group of customers learns bike-riding to make their commute to work more convenient. Others have an urgent need; for instance, some companies organise team-building activities centred around biking, necessitating quick skill acquisition,” he explained.

One female learner told local media she decided to learn cycling to overcome a lifelong regret. “When I was young, I always walked to school and never had the opportunity to ride a bicycle. I developed a desire to ride last year when I saw my daughter learning to ride,” she stated. After just one hour of training, she was able to ride independently and immediately called her daughter to share the news.

Li believes his academic background gives him an edge. “After working with a student for just 10 minutes, I can gauge how long they will need to master the skill. In many instances, they require less time than I initially estimate,” he said.

He also emphasised patience as a key part of his teaching style, especially for students who carry fear from childhood falls.

“Many people fear riding a bicycle due to the psychological impact of falls they experienced in childhood. I engage in conversation with them to help alleviate this mental burden,” he said.

Set to graduate in June, Li plans to further refine his teaching methods and expand his services beyond Shanghai to neighbouring provinces such as Zhejiang and Jiangsu, as interest in cycling continues to grow across eastern China.