Chinese ‘top-secret’ spaceplane that's allegedly dumping unknown objects in orbit, pictured in clearest photo yet

A newly declassified image released by a US military intelligence agency offers the clearest view yet of China’s top-secret spaceplane operating high above Earth. Captured in orbit by a commercial satellite, the high-resolution photograph revealing critical design details is believed to show China's Shenlong or "divine dragon" spaceplane.

A new report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency included this picture of the spaceplane. (Defense Intelligence Agency/Maxar Technologies)

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The report released by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on October 26 discussed the "Challenges to Security in Space". One of its sections featured a clear picture which was captured by a satellite belonging to the private space company Maxar Technologies, now known as Vantor. The photo was taken in 2024.

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The caption with the photo read, “A key capability for reusable space activities are spaceplanes like this PRC Spaceplane captured by Maxar. Spaceplanes can launch into orbit to place objects in space or even test them and return to earth.”

Why is the picture special?

The picture was spotted in the report by journalist Andrew Jones, who specialises in China's space programme. He shared a tweet, “Behold: The US Defense Intelligence Agency has released a report on challenges to security in space, including an NEI image of China’s spaceplane from Maxar, taken in 2024.”

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{{^usCountry}} Prior to this, the pictures taken of the spaceplane were blurry, mostly showing reflections of light off the spacecraft. However, this is the clearest picture yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to this, the pictures taken of the spaceplane were blurry, mostly showing reflections of light off the spacecraft. However, this is the clearest picture yet. {{/usCountry}}

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In the photograph, the spaceplane is seen docked on another satellite. However, it is not known which satellite was seen in the photo. Furthermore, the payload bay doors of the Chinese spaceplane are also visible in the image.

According to a Space.com report, the image may also provide clues about the fourth mission of the mysterious Shenlong spaceplane. In February, the spacecraft was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert.

At the time, the Chinese Space Agency didn’t specify the its mission. An official statement only said that it would help test technologies that would “pave the way for more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future.”

Dumping allegations:

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It is alleged that the spaceplane, on multiple occasions, has released unidentified payloads around Earth. The most recent claim came in June this year, when the American space intelligence company LeoLabs stated that it had detected an object near the spaceplane.

At the time, the company said, “Following additional observations across our global network and analysis via LeoLabs Delta, we have independently cataloged this object and assessed with high confidence that it was released from the Chinese space plane.”

“This activity is consistent with sub-satellite deployments conducted by the space plane in previous missions.”