Internationally renowned pianist Yuja Wang is facing criticism on Chinese social media for arriving 17 minutes late for a concert in Beijing, with the audience reportedly being told that she had not found the “right feeling” at the piano.

The concert featured Yuja Wang and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. (Instagram/@yujawang.official)

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The concert, featuring Wang and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, was held on November 16 at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, the Global Times reported. However, the pianist did not appear on stage at the scheduled time, leaving the orchestra and audience waiting for at least 17 minutes.

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During the wait, a host reportedly informed the audience that Wang was still practising in a music room and had “not found the right feeling yet”. “Please give her more time,” the host told the audience.

The delay triggered criticism on Chinese social media, with several concertgoers questioning the pianist’s conduct.

“It is truly disheartening. She can’t do things this way,” one user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another commented, “My God! I have been attending musical performances for more than a decade, and I’ve never witnessed anything like this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another commented, “My God! I have been attending musical performances for more than a decade, and I’ve never witnessed anything like this.” {{/usCountry}}

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“If she hasn’t found the right mood after an hour, does that mean she’ll miss the whole concert?” a third user asked.

However, not everyone was critical of Wang. An audience member identified as Zheng told Global Times that the delay was acceptable and praised the performance. “Being 17 minutes late, in my experience, I think it was okay. I feel the whole performance was excellent and she played outstandingly; there was just no encore, and the applause at the end was very warm,” Zheng said.

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Hong Kong concert

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The Beijing concert controversy comes days after Wang faced another backlash over a performance in Hong Kong. On November 10, she reportedly removed several pieces from the programme without informing the audience in advance. Following complaints, the organiser was forced to issue full refunds to concertgoers. Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau also asked the organiser to explain what happened and said it would review the organisation’s public grant, according to Global Times.

Wang, 39, was born in Beijing and studied at the Central Conservatory of Music before graduating from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. She is now a US citizen.

According to the South China Morning Post, she is widely regarded in China as a younger female contemporary of renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang. Both musicians studied under acclaimed pianist Gary Graffman at the Curtis Institute of Music.

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