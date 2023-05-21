Man makes chole bhature ice cream. Netizens say ‘utha le re deva...’

Chole bhature holds a special place in the hearts of food lovers and is enjoyed as a delicious breakfast or a satisfying meal at any time of the day. The dish is known for its combination of chole, a flavorful and spicy chickpea curry, and bhature, a deep-fried bread made with maida. However, there’s a new twist to this classic favourite that has caught people’s attention: chole bhature ice cream. Yes, you read that right! Recently, a video of a man creating this frozen treat was shared on Instagram, and it has irked food lovers.

Chole bhature meets ice cream, and people are not ready for it. (Instagram/@cravingseverytime)

The video that has been making waves was shared with the caption, “Watch till end.” The video opens to show an individual expertly chopping a bhatura, a popular Indian bread often paired with chole. As the video progresses, he adds chole (chickpea curry), onion, carrot and green chilli. He then pours cream on it and blends the mixture. Towards the end, he plates chole bhature ice cream rolls. No, this is not it. He garnishes it with chole, onion, carrot and green chilli. This culinary experiment has prompted people to say ‘disgusting’.

Watch the video here:

While the video collected over 3,200 views, many even left their comments on the clip.

Here’s what people posted:

An individual couldn’t hide their disdain, remarking, “It’s so bad that I can smell it.” Another drew inspiration from Babu Bhaiya's famous dialogue from the film Phir Hera Pheri, exclaiming, “Utha le re deva, utha le.” A third commented, “The end is near.” “Why Why Why Why,” expressed a fourth, while a fifth summed up their opinion in one word: “Disgusting.”

