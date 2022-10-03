Chris Gayle dances on dhol beats in Rajasthan to celebrate Navratri. Watch

Navrati fervour has gripped several parts of India, and it is safe to say that our social media feeds are filled with videos capturing the celebrations worldwide. Now, there is the latest inclusion to that long list. It features West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle celebrating Navratri. The video is gaining a lot of traction on social media, and the reason will become quite apparent once you watch the video. The now-viral video shows legendary cricketer Chris Gayle dancing on dhol beats in Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Twitter by the Gujarat Giants. "The Universe Boss @henrygayle dancing on the dhol beats to celebrate Navratri!" reads the caption of the video. The video shows the cricketer showing his dancing skills on dhol beats with a group of dancers. He is sporting a red kurta and a white pyjama.

Watch the video that showcases Chris Gayle dancing on dhol beats to celebrate Navratri right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago, and it has since received more than a thousand views, several likes and comments.

"Indian culture is great," wrote an individual. "How Indian culture attracts great personality of sports," posted another. "Indian culture is so beautiful that even foreigners adapt it," commented a third.