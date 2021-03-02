Home / Trending / Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles mesmerised while watching Tom and Jerry is the cutest thing you’ll see today
What makes the video super delightful is Miles' mesmerised expression while watching the popular cat and mouse cartoon.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The image shows Chrissy Teigen with Miles.(Twitter/@chrissyteigen)

American model Chrissy Teigen frequently shares cute sneak peeks of her two kids on social media. Adding to those adorable videos is this oh-so-cute video of her son Miles which may simply melt your heart.

Shared on Teigen’s Twitter account, the clip shows Miles watching Tom and Jerry movie. What makes the video super delightful is his mesmerised expression while watching the popular cat and mouse cartoon. “This dude lovesssss the new tom and jerry,” reads the caption by Teigen.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 2, the clip has garnered over 4.1 lakh views and tons of comments. If the video has already melted your heart into a puddle then you’re not alone. People couldn’t stop gushing at the little one’s expression. Many shared that cartoons still make them behave like Miles. Others simply shared heart emojis to shower their love for the cute video.

Even the official Twitter handle of Tom and Jerry Movie shared a cute snippet from the movie featuring John Legend.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the share by Chrissy Teigen:

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

