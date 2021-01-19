CISF personnel’s swift action saves passenger in Delhi Metro. Watch
A CISF personnel was able to save the life of a passenger travelling in Delhi Metro on Monday with his rapid response. The incident took place at the Dabri Mor Metro station on the Magenta line. The official Twitter handle of CISF shared a clip of the incident that has now garnered praise from tweeple.
The 22-second-long video shows a passenger named Satyanarayan standing in front of the checking area in the metro station. Within a few moments, he starts shaking and collapses on the floor. Immediately the CISF personnel present there rushes to his help and performs CPR on him.
“CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr Satyanaran, R/O Janakpuri Dabri More Metro Station, DMRC, Delhi. Mr Satyanaran thanked CISF profusely for saving his life,” informs the caption shared alongside the video.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on January 18, the clip has garnered over 1.8 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens lauded the prompt action taken by the CISF personnel present on spot. Many showered the comments section with appreciation for the CISF.
CISF saved the life of a 53-year-old passenger back in February 16, 2020 as he collapsed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport, Kolkata.
