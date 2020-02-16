e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / CISF gives CPR to 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport, saves his life

CISF gives CPR to 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport, saves his life

On-duty CISF Sub Inspector Partha Bose saw the man collapsing and he immediately rushed to the man’s side, a senior official said.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The medical team that attended to the Bagdogra-bound passenger later reported him to be stable
The medical team that attended to the Bagdogra-bound passenger later reported him to be stable(ANI/ Twitter )
         

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials saved the life of a 53-year-old passenger who collapsed at the Kolkata airport by administering him an emergency medical procedure, a senior official said on Sunday.

J Roychowdhury suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport Saturday noon when he was in the security-hold area, he said.

On-duty CISF Sub Inspector Partha Bose saw the man collapsing and he immediately rushed to the man’s side, he said.

“The passenger was unconscious but was breathing. SI Kumar with assistance from Inspector Shampa Karmakar immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger. The passenger soon regained his senses,” the official said.

The medical team that attended to the Bagdogra-bound passenger later reported him to be stable, he said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is designated as the federal civil aviation security force guarding 61 airports in the country. It has trained a number of its personnel in conducting CPR and similar medical procedures for helping travellers in emergency medical conditions.

tags
top news
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news