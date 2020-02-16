CISF gives CPR to 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport, saves his life

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:52 IST

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials saved the life of a 53-year-old passenger who collapsed at the Kolkata airport by administering him an emergency medical procedure, a senior official said on Sunday.

J Roychowdhury suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport Saturday noon when he was in the security-hold area, he said.

On-duty CISF Sub Inspector Partha Bose saw the man collapsing and he immediately rushed to the man’s side, he said.

“The passenger was unconscious but was breathing. SI Kumar with assistance from Inspector Shampa Karmakar immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger. The passenger soon regained his senses,” the official said.

The medical team that attended to the Bagdogra-bound passenger later reported him to be stable, he said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is designated as the federal civil aviation security force guarding 61 airports in the country. It has trained a number of its personnel in conducting CPR and similar medical procedures for helping travellers in emergency medical conditions.