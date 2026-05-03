Citi’s $52M banker Vis Raghavan accused of bullying, sexist remarks at JPMorgan: ‘Waste of calories’

Once whispered about in close banking circles, the bullying allegations against Viswas Raghavan are now out in the open following a shocking exposé by the Financial Times. Despite being JPMorgan’s most senior banker in Europe, Raghavan’s problematic behaviour forced the bank to let go of him two years ago.

From JPMorgan to Citi

Viswas Raghavan's bullying behaviour at JPMorgan is now in the limelight

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Raghavan spent the better part of his career— almost 24 years — at JPMorgan Chase, where he cut a polarising figure for his problematic behaviour. In 2024, he was hired by Citi with a $52 million pay package. Getting hired by Citi was something of a coup for Vis Raghavan, who had just been told that he had no future at JPMorgan.

Today, after spending two years at Citi, the India-born banker is one of the top contenders to replace Citi CEO Jane Fraser down the line. This has alarmed his colleagues, both current and former, according to the FT report.

Bullying behaviour at JPMorgan

In the more than two decades that he spent at JPMorgan, Raghavan climbed the corporate ladder while helping to “take the bank to the top of the European league tables.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, while some saw him as a tough taskmaster who ultimately got results, others recalled the Indian-American investment banker as someone with a shocking temper and a propensity for using foul language. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, while some saw him as a tough taskmaster who ultimately got results, others recalled the Indian-American investment banker as someone with a shocking temper and a propensity for using foul language. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple witnesses told FT that Raghavan publicly berated and intimidated employees. He used offensive language and was the subject of two internal reviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple witnesses told FT that Raghavan publicly berated and intimidated employees. He used offensive language and was the subject of two internal reviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In fact, JPMorgan even cut his pay one year because of problems with his behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, JPMorgan even cut his pay one year because of problems with his behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People familiar with Raghavan said he was liable to “explode” in the office. Some of the terms that he used for JPMorgan employees included “ignorant”, “inadequate” and “a waste of calories”. Sexist story about “fat” woman {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People familiar with Raghavan said he was liable to “explode” in the office. Some of the terms that he used for JPMorgan employees included “ignorant”, “inadequate” and “a waste of calories”. Sexist story about “fat” woman {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another troubling incident from about a decade ago, JPMorgan’s HR team was alerted after Raghavan allegedly made inappropriate remarks in front of dozens of junior employees on their very first day at the bank’s Canary Wharf office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another troubling incident from about a decade ago, JPMorgan’s HR team was alerted after Raghavan allegedly made inappropriate remarks in front of dozens of junior employees on their very first day at the bank’s Canary Wharf office. {{/usCountry}}

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According to people familiar with the matter, Raghavan recounted a story about a woman he had once found attractive as a student, before allegedly remarking that she was now “fat” while he himself had become a senior JPMorgan executive.

The comments reportedly triggered complaints from several employees present at the session. When approached by HR, however, Raghavan denied making the remarks, the FT report said.

Exit from JPMorgan

Vis Raghavan’s exit from JPMorgan began in early 2024 after CEO Jamie Dimon reshuffled the bank’s leadership team. Jennifer Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh were appointed to lead JPMorgan’s investment banking and trading division, replacing Daniel Pinto — seen by colleagues as one of Raghavan’s strongest backers at the bank.

Under the new structure, Raghavan became the sole head of investment banking. But within days, Piepszak and Rohrbaugh reportedly began reviewing concerns about his behaviour and leadership style.

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While Raghavan was credited with helping JPMorgan become Europe’s top investment bank, several senior bankers were said to be unhappy with his promotion. According to the FT, some even threatened to quit, while three employees had previously left after difficult experiences working with him.

After reviewing the situation, Piepszak and Rohrbaugh concluded that Raghavan’s position at the bank was no longer sustainable. He was informed that he had no long-term future at JPMorgan.

However, before the bank could announce a new leadership structure, Raghavan moved quickly and secured a role at Citigroup. Citi publicly announced his hiring the very next morning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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