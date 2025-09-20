‘Civic sense of the elite’: Gurgaon man confronts Mercedes E-Class owner for littering

A Gurgaon man’s Reddit post has gone viral after he shared a shocking encounter with a luxury car owner, sparking discussions about civic sense and responsibility. A Gurgaon man called out Mercedes E-Class owner after she littered on Golf Course Road.(Unsplash (Representational Image))

The incident took place on Golf Course Road, one of the city’s busy roads, where the man noticed a Mercedes E-Class parked nearby.

According to the Redditor (@TurbulentRikhi1990), a woman in her late 40s was sitting comfortably in the back seat of a Mercedes E-Class while her driver waited at the wheel. After finishing her food, she rolled down the window and threw a paper plate and some napkins straight onto the service road.

"Civic Sense of the 'Elite'" the caption of the post reads.

Redditor confronts woman:

The Redditor stepped out of his car and politely asked the woman not to litter. He expected some awareness, given her luxury car and overall appearance.

Instead, the woman responded: “So?? I don’t see a dustbin around, and I can’t litter my car. You may not know, but it costs a lot to get a car dry-cleaned.”

She then rolled up her window, muttered something to her driver, and the driver asked the man to leave.

“The irony? People who flaunt status, luxury, and education often fail at the most basic form of civic sense,” he adds.

Reddit reacts:

The post quickly drew attention online, with many Reddit users praising the man for speaking up and confronting the woman. Several shared their own experiences of witnessing similar incidents, pointing out how some people flaunting wealth often ignore basic civic sense.

One of the users commented, “Civic sense is something they can't buy.”

A second user commented, “Gurgaon is the worst city when it comes to civic sense.”

“What an idiot! For next time, you might not know, but there are car bins that are available in the market, get some civic sense,” another commented.

