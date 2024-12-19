Class 9 student becomes crorepati for 5 hours, finds whopping 87 crore in bank account

An unbelievable turn of events led to a student in Bihar's Muzaffarpur suddenly become a millionaire after he checked his bank account one day, according to a report by News18. Class 9 student Saif Ali had gone to a local cyber cafe and he decided to withdraw ₹500 from his bank account. Class 9 student Saif Ali had gone to withdraw ₹ 500 from his bank account when he found ₹ 86.65 crore in hi bank.(Representational)

When he checked his balance, he was left shocked. Instead of a modest balance, the account displayed a staggering number -- ₹87.65 crore. The number left both Saif and the cyber cafe owner stunned. Assuming it was a mistake, they checked the account balance again, but the amount remained the same.

Fortune vanishes

Saif ran home and told his mother about what he saw. With the help of a neighbour, they went to the Customer Service Point (CSP) for a bank statement. But by now the ₹87.65 crore balance had disappeared and just ₹532 remained. His account, however, was subsequently frozen.

Baffled by the event, Saif and his family went to their bank to report the irregularity. The bank officials confirmed that the massive sum had disappeared from the account, and the balance had returned to normal, the News18 report said.

Bank investigates irregularity

The North Bihar Gramin Bank has initiated an internal investigation to uncover how a significant sum of money was mistakenly credited to Saif’s account. Bank officials have yet to provide a clear explanation regarding the error or identify those responsible for it.

Cyber DSP Seema Devi said that such incidents, involving fund misappropriation through cyber fraud, are not uncommon, News 18 reported. It is suspected that fraudsters may have exploited the student’s account over a period of time, resulting in the erroneous credit. However, neither Saif nor his family has formally filed a complaint with the cyber police station