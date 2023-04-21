Cockatoo dances as pet dad sings Ishq Tera Tadpave. Watch

Are you looking for an animal video that can make your Friday even happier? Then here is a video of a cockatoo grooving to a popular track that will leave you smiling. Chances are, you will also end up watching the video more than once.

Cockatoo dances on a Punjabi song.(Instagram/@__angelic_animals)

The video was posted on Instagram page @angelic_animals. It opens to show a man sitting on a couch and the bird perched on another. Soon the man starts singing the song Ishq Tera Tadpave and the bird starts grooving to it.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared back in February. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 15,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, people have also shared various love-filled comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“His dancing skills are so adorable he can join dance classes,” posted an Instagram user. “So, so sweet,” shared another. “Hahahahha,” expressed a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

