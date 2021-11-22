Cockatoo snatches away toy from cat, starts playing with it. Watch hilarious video

Are you someone who, despite trying hard, finds it difficult to go through Monday on a happy note? If your answer is yes, then there is a chance that to combat the Monday Blues you are often in lookout for such posts that can uplift your mood. This video involving a cat and a cockatoo is one such clip that may leave you giggling.

The video is shared on the joint Instagram page of a cockatoo named Zazoo and a cat named Simba. “Don't worry, Zazoo gave the toy back. After he was done playing with it, of course,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the cat playing with a balloon toy while minding its own business. Within moments, the bird barges in and snatches the toy away from the cat. The feathery creature then starts playing with it. What is hilarious to watch is the expression of the feline to this incident.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about nine hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 8,000 likes. It has also gathered several comments.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Simba be like: ‘What? Wait! Oh noooo’,” expressed another. “Why does this remind me of when Tweety outwits Sylvester,” joked a third while mentioning two popular cartoon characters.

What are your thoughts on the video?

